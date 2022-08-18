Mexico's Covalto expects to complete operation to list in U.S. stock market by Q1 2023
MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican fintech Covalto is set to list in the U.S. stock market in the first quarter of 2023, a top executive for the company said Thursday.
The digital and banking services platform, formerly known as Credijusto, plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)
((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.