Mexico's Covalto expects to complete operation to list in U.S. stock market by Q1 2023

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican fintech Covalto is set to list in the U.S. stock market in the first quarter of 2023, a top executive for the company said Thursday.

The digital and banking services platform, formerly known as Credijusto, plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

