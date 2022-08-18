US Markets

Mexico's Covalto expects to complete operation to list in U.S. stock market by Q1 2023

Contributor
Marion Giraldo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Mexican fintech Covalto is set to list in the U.S. stock market in the first quarter of 2023, a top executive for the company said Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexican fintech Covalto is set to list in the U.S. stock market in the first quarter of 2023, a top executive for the company said Thursday.

The digital and banking services platform, formerly known as Credijusto, plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular