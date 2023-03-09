Mexico's core prices slow more than expected in February

Releads with core index rate, adds background

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico'score consumer prices slowed by more than expected in the year to February, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, providing some relief as Latin America's second-largest economy grapples with high inflation and interest rates.

The move is likely to be welcomed by the Bank of Mexico, whose board members have been showing concern with the core inflation's upward trend, seen as more persistent than expected despite aggressive monetary tightening.

Considered a better gauge of the price trajectory than the headline one as it strips out some volatile food and energy prices, Mexico's closely watched core inflation index rose 8.29% in the year through February, INEGI said.

That represents a deceleration from the previous month, when it had stood at 8.45%, and comes below the median forecast of 8.35% from economists polled by Reuters.

The minimum expectation in the poll of 8.3% was also higher than the actual figure.

Inflation in the country remains well above the target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, but the latest figures are likely to back the central bank's stance that interest rates could be raised more moderately at its next meeting, after a 50 basis-point hike to 11.00% last month.

In February, according to INEGI, core inflation rose 0.61% from January, versus an expected 0.66%.

The headline index, meanwhile, was up 0.56% month-on-month, also below the 0.61% forecast, taking the annual rate of price increases to 7.62%. Economists expected 7.68%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

