Mexico's core prices must come down more to curb inflation -cenbanker

Updates with additional information from interview

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's core prices must come down more for inflation to continue easing, Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath said in a radio interview on Monday morning.

In Latin America's second-largest economy, 12-month headline inflation was 4.26% in October, still above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Heath, speaking with local station Imagen Radio, said a "large" set of risks posed a danger to the fight against inflation, and that if they materialized, it would be difficult for inflation to shrink to its target by end-2024 or early 2025.

However, if inflation - particularly core inflation - continues to drop, Heath said, an "adjustment" to the interest rate could come by February or March of next year.

Mexico's central bank has kept rates at a historic high of 11.25% since March.

Heath cautioned that any early rate cuts should by seen as "slight adjustments," and not the start of a rate-lowering cycle.

One or two rate cuts may come, but "very gradually" and "with great caution," Heath said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.