Mexico's core inflation index beats forecasts in early November

Recasts to add details, context

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual consumer prices slowed more than expected during the first half of November, but the core inflation index - which remains a main concern in the country as it grapples with high costs - came in above market expectations.

Data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday that annual headline inflation in Mexico hit 8.14% in the period, down from 8.53% a month ago and also below consensus of 8.24% in a Reuters poll of economists.

But the closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices and was recently dubbed "the greatest concern" by Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath, continued to trend up, reaching 8.66%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to come in at 8.6%, after hitting 8.39% in mid-October.

The latest figures are likely to back expectations that the central bank will keep hiking interest rates. Borrowing costs in Latin America's second-largest economy currently stand at 10% after a monetary tightening cycle started in mid-2021.

Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday that Banxico was "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and that more rate hikes were needed to control inflation. He expects annual core inflation to peak by the end of the year.

On a monthly basis, Mexico's headline inflation rose 0.56% while the core index was up by 0.34% in mid-November, the statistics agency said. Economist forecasts stood at 0.65% and 0.3%, respectively.

Considering the core index, prices of goods rose 0.35% and services were up 0.34%. Within the non-core index, prices of agricultural products fell 0.37% while those of energy and government-authorized tariffs rose 2.53%, INEGI said.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

