News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's consumer prices rise 0.27% in early March

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 22, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout

March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer prices rose in line with expectations in the first half of March, the national statistics agency said on Friday, while core inflation was above estimates, reinforcing bets that the interest rate easing cycle will be slow-paced.

Inflation for the first two weeks of March was 0.27%, while economists polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.28%. Compared to a year earlier, prices grew 4.48%, slightly higher than the 4.45% expected.

The data was also above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, in the second quarter of 2025. It also is above the bank's estimate for year-end headline inflation of 3.6%.

The closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.33% in early March, topping estimates of 0.26%. When compared to a year earlier, the figure reached 4.69%.

On Thursday, Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.00%, kicking off an easing cycle after holding the rate steady for seven straight policy meetings.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.