US Markets

Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 300,912

Contributors
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 148 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,912.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 148 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,912.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular