Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 300,912

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 148 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,912.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

