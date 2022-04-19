Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA seals Campari distribution deal in Brazil

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola FEMSA KOFUBL.MX has reached an agreement to distribute Campari Group products in Brazil, the Mexican bottling company said on Tuesday.

Italy's Campari, known for its alcoholic drinks such as Aperol, SKYY vodka and Wild Turkey, will be distributed in the South American country through a Coca-Cola FEMSA subsidiary and the Coca-Cola system, of which Coca-Cola FEMSA is a part.

"We hope to leverage the strength of our distribution network and execution capabilities to increase Campari's presence in our territories," said John Santa Maria, Coca-Cola FEMSA's chief executive.

The Mexican firm, one of the largest Coca-Cola producers in the world, said in December it had made a deal to acquire Brazil's CVI Refrigerantes for 632.5 million reais ($111 million).

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

