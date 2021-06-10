US Markets

Mexico's Clip hits unicorn status after SoftBank investment

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Mexican payments startup Clip on Thursday said its valuation has jumped to nearly $2 billion after a recent investment led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, putting it in a small but growing club of Mexican "unicorns."

Recasts; adds details on investment, context

June 10 (Reuters) - Mexican payments startup Clip on Thursday said its valuation has jumped to nearly $2 billion after a recent investment led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, putting it in a small but growing club of Mexican "unicorns."

The company was the first in Mexico to receive funding from SoftBank's Latin America fund in 2019. The latest investment round amounted to $250 million, Clip said.

The resources will help Clip "grow aggressively" in Mexico, Chief Executive Adolfo Babatz said in a statement.

Clip, founded in 2012, offers a mobile credit card reader that fits onto smartphones. Businesses across Mexico such as cafes, corner stores and street vendors have embraced Clip as a simple way to accept cards in a country heavily dependent on cash.

Late last year, another SoftBank-backed company, used-car platform Kavak, became Mexico's first known unicorn - lingo for tech startups valued at more than $1 billion. It was joined in that ranking last month by cryptocurrency trading platform Bitso.

Source text for Eikon:

(Editing by David Gregorio)

((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular