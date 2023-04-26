Mexico's Clara raises $60 mln from equity round in 'conservative' market

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican corporate credit card provider Clara said on Wednesday it has raised $60 million in an equity round led by GGV Capital, securing the investment as funds in the region begin to dry up.

"It's a very important milestone," Chief Executive Gerry Giacoman told Reuters.

"It's a testament to Clara's strength that we were able to fundraise from great partners when the market was really hot and also in times like these, when the market is more conservative."

Clara, which also offers expense management products, aims to increase its footprint in Brazil, which it sees becoming its main market in the near term, and Colombia.

The company expects to use the additional capital to invest in its products and team, Giacoman said, while funds from recent debt lines were budgeted to increase liquidity for customers.

Capital injections in the region are expected to slow in 2023, in part due to interest rate hikes aimed at taming high inflation as well as uncertainty after Silicon Valley Bank, which primarily serviced startups, crashed in March.

Earlier this year, Clara secured $90 million in debt funding from Accial Capital, following a $150 million debt line from Goldman Sachs announced in August 2022.

The equity round, said the company, was joined by new investors Citi Ventures, Acrew Capital, Citius, Endeavor Catalyst, Ethos, Commerce Ventures, Goanna Capital, Bayhouse Capital, Fluent Ventures and LAGO Innovation Fund.

Existing investors monashees, Coatue, Picus Capital, DST Global Partners, Alter Global, General Catalyst and over a dozen angel investors also participated.

Clara, which said it has reported credit card transactions equivalent to $1 billion at an annualized rate, didn't disclose its valuation after the new round.

In 2021, it had joined an exclusive club of less than a dozen Mexican unicorns - startups valued at $1 billion or more.

Following the equity round, Clara said, GGV Capital's Managing Director Hans Tung will join its board of directors.

New executives have also been hired as part of its expansion, the firm added, including former Meta META.O manager Raquel Hernandez as VP of engineering and former Nubank NU.N employee Eduardo Moore as director of product in Brazil.

