Mexico's Citibanamex to invest 1.4 bln pesos to open 1,200 branches

Citibanamex, one of Mexico's largest banks, is spending 1.4 billion pesos to open 1,200 branches throughout the country, a top executive said Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Citibanamex, one of Mexico's largest banks, is spending 1.4 billion pesos to open 1,200 branches throughout the country, a top executive said Thursday.

"We are making profound changes," said Corporate Director of Commercial Banking Daniel Garduno said in a news conference for the bank, whose consumer unit is set to change hands in the next two years through a sale announced in January. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Cassandra Garrison) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CITIGROUP MEXICO/EXPANSION (URGENT)

