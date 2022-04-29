US Markets
Mexico's Citibanamex moves closer to inking sale, executive says

Contributor
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Citibanamex, Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking arm, started sharing information with potential bidders, one of the first steps in a process to find a new owner, Chief Executive Manuel Romo said on Friday.

Romo added during a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results that many bidders have expressed interest since the unit was put up for sale months ago.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

