Mexico's CFE issues up to 10 bln pesos of stock market certificates

Mexican state electricity company the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said late on Monday it would issue up to 10 billion pesos ($472 million) worth of long-term stock market certificates.

The certificates would be placed on Tuesday and their formal issuance date is Oct. 23, the CFE said in a filing. The certificates would mature on Oct. 13, 2028, it added.

The financial transaction is part of an existing 100 billion peso issuance programme launched by the CFE.

($1 = 21.1746 Mexican pesos)

