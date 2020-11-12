Mexico's central bank unexpectedly holds rates steady at 4.25%

Adds deputy finance minister's comments, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday, wrongfooting expectations as it held borrowing costs steady for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, made a majority decision, with one member of its five-person governing board voting to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.0%.

Banxico had been expected to lower the rate to 4.0%, which would have marked the 12th consecutive cut since the bank's August 2019 meeting, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the decision.

"This pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target," Banxico said in a statement on its first rate-hold decision since June 2019.

Mexican consumer price inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in October to a 17-month high of 4.09%, taking it further above Banxico's upper tolerance threshold.

Banxico targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above and below that.

The Mexican peso MXN= trimmed some losses against the dollar following the bank's decision.

"That was not expected by the market, but the pause is going to generate a lot of discussion," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said shortly after the bank's announcement.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had himself pushed for lower borrowing costs, saying on Oct. 23 that interest rates were still high and must fall further for people to take out loans and help the economy recover.

Banxico said the recent behavior of headline and core inflation and of factors affecting them imply a slight increase in their foreseen trajectories within the forecast horizon.

"The challenges for monetary policy posed by the pandemic include both the significant impact on economic activity as well as a financial shock and their effects on inflation," said the bank.

