Mexico's central bank to make policy statements clearer, more concise

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Monday that it will make the monetary policy statements and minutes of its monetary policy meetings it publishes clearer and more concise in order to "improve communication with the public."

"The Bank of Mexico is convinced that better communication with the society strengthens transparency and accountability as elements essential to generate greater trust and credibility in the institution's compliance with its constitutional mandate to ensure price stability," the bank said.

Banxico, as the bank is known, is expected to lower its key interest rate again on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as the economy appears to be stagnating.

The central bank will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

