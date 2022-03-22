Mexico's central bank to hike key rate 50 basis points in March -Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will raise its interest rate 50 basis points (bps) in its next monetary policy decision scheduled for March 24, said an analysts poll published on Tuesday by Citibanamex.

The 32 participants of the poll agreed unanimously on the 50 bps hike. The median monetary policy rate expectation for the end of 2022 and 2023 now stands at 7.75% and 8.00% respectively, from the prior 7.50% and 7.75%.

Analysts said annual headline inflation in the first half of March increased 0.53%, which leaves it at 7.34%.

For underlying prices, analysts anticipated a biweekly growth of 0.41% or 6.73% annually, higher than the 6.67% annual rate observed in the previous 15 days.

Inflation projections for 2022 are increasing, according to analysts.

Headline inflation expectations for the end of 2022 increased to 5.70% from 4.88%.

For 2023, the estimated annual inflation hit 4%, up 0.2pp from the previous forecast.

GDP growth expectations for 2022 remained at 2.0%.

Nonetheless, GDP growth expectations for next year declined slightly to 2.0% from 2.1%.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Sandra Maler)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.