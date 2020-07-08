Mexico's central bank says tweaks liquidity, interest rate operations

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said it was tweaking its liquidity operations to avoid "unnecessary volatility", especially when newly-set interbank interest rates would come into effect.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, said once its five-member board sets the new interbank rates, these would take effect the next working day.

The bank also announced changes to how it calculates interest in its open market operations with a term greater than one day.

Such operations are usually used by central banks to contract or expand money in the banking system and to influence interest rates.

The Bank of Mexico has cut the key interest rate 325 basis points since August to 5.00%, its lowest level since September 2016, in a bid to offset the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.