Mexico's central bank likely to raise key rate to 10.50% -Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico could start to reduce the rhythm of its cycle of interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, amid a slowdown in inflation and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will also moderate the pace of its increases.

All 10 analysts surveyed for the poll expect Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday by 50 basis points to 10.50%, from 10% currently, following four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points each.MXCBIR=ECI

The Fed is also expected to raise its key rate by 50 basis points at the close of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, after raising the federal funds rate by 75 basis points at each of the previous four meetings.

Banxico has raised its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points during the current hiking cycle, which began in June 2021, as inflation surged past the bank's target rate of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

While inflation has been slowing after hitting a record 8.70% in August and September, it is still far above Banxico's target. Analysts estimate that Mexico's inflation could close the year at 8.36%.

Banxico will publish its last monetary policy statement of the year on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

