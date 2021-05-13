Mexico's central bank keeps rate unchanged at 4% in unanimous decision

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate steady at 4.0%, as expected, in a unanimous decision by its five-member board, saying that a highly uncertain environment poses major challenges for monetary policy.

