Mexico's central bank keeps rate unchanged at 4% in unanimous decision

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate steady at 4.0%, as expected, in a unanimous decision by its five-member board, saying that a highly uncertain environment poses major challenges for monetary policy.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Anthony Esposito)

