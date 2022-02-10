Mexico's central bank hikes key rate to 6.0%, as expected

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.00%, in line with expectations, as it sought to keep price pressures in check with inflation running high.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.