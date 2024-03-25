Mexico's central bank head says latest rate cut does not mean end of inflation battle

Adds background in paragraphs 3-5

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank latest interest rate cut does not signal an end to the battle against inflation, the entity's head Victoria Rodriguez was quoted as saying in an interview with newspaper El Financiero published on Monday.

Rate cuts will be gradual, Rodriguez said, while calling for caution as the inflation environment is still uncertain.

The Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.00% last week, in a four-to-one decision by its governing board, marking the first rate reduction since 2021.

Rodriguez said next monetary policy decisions will depend on the available information.

Headline inflation is expected to converge to its target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, in the second quarter of 2025.

