Mexico's central bank expected to make fourth straight rate cut - poll

Mexico's central bank is expected to lower its key interest rate again in its monetary policy announcement on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as inflation remains near the bank's target and the local economy stagnates.

By the end of 2020, analysts expect the interest rate to be trimmed to 6.50%, according to the poll.

Mexico's economy entered a mild recession during the first half of 2019 and was flat in the third quarter, revised data from the national statistics agency showed last month, dealing a setback to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In a quarterly report presented in November, the central bank again lowered its projections for 2019 growth to between -0.2% and 0.2%.

The bank also lowered its forecast for 2020 growth to between 0.8 and 1.8%, from a previous estimate of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Yet in an economic bright spot, Mexico's annual inflation continued to slow in November, dipping below the bank's 3% target and reaching the lowest level in three years.

The central bank will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

