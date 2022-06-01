Mexico's central bank could act more forcefully on interest rates

By Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico said on Wednesday it is willing to act more forcefully on monetary policy if needed in order to bring inflation back down to target, and could implement a rate hike of 75 basis points at its next meeting later this month.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, said in its quarterly report that it expects annual headline inflation to have peaked in the second quarter of 2022, but added that the balance of risks to inflation is biased to the upside.

Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez said recent rate hikes were meant to send a message of "the Bank of Mexico's commitment to fight against inflation."

"If necessary, the rate could rise above what the governing board has historically decided," Rodriguez said.

Banxico has raised Mexico's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at each of its last four monetary policy meetings and the rate now stands at 7.0%.

"This implies that the possibility of a 75 basis-points hike is on the table ... but it's important to underscore that it does not necessarily imply a commitment in that regard," said deputy bank governor Gerardo Esquivel.

Even as Banxico has increased the key interest rate by 300 basis points over its last eight meetings, annual headline inflation stood at 7.58% in early May, well above the bank's 3% inflation target, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Banxico will hold its next monetary policy meeting on June 23.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese and Hugh Lawson)

((Brendan.O'Boyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.