US Markets

Mexico's central bank cash-buying reform should be respected - president

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that a controversial reform that would oblige the central bank to buy up cash that commercial banks cannot return to the financial system should be respected.

Adds background

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that a controversial reform that would oblige the central bank to buy up cash that commercial banks cannot return to the financial system should be respected.

The planned reform has fanned concerns the central bank could end up taking in laundered money from drug cartels. It was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, and must pass the lower house before becoming law.

"It should be respected," Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference.

Known as Banxico, the Bank of Mexico has said the reform contains risks for its operations.

Lopez Obrador's party has pitched the reforms as a way to help migrants pass on cash that financial controls have made it tougher for them to unload. It denied the bill could compromise the central bank.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular