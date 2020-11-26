Mexico's central bank board split over future rate cuts, minutes show

US Markets

Mexico's central bank board members were divided over whether their "pause" in rate cuts decided at the last meeting should be considered the end of a cycle of relaxing monetary policy, minutes of the meeting published on Thursday showed.

At its last Nov. 12 monetary policy meeting, Banxico unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%, citing the need for a pause to weigh inflationary pressures.

"Some members mentioned that this pause should not be considered as the end of the monetary relaxation cycle," the minutes said.

