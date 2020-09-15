US Markets

Mexico's central bank assigns $850 mln at dollar auction with Fed swap

Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank placed $850 million at its dollar auction on Tuesday, the bank said, part of an effort to boost liquidity in the national economy.

The placement forms part of a swap scheme that was launched in March by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

