Mexico's central bank assigns $850 mln at dollar auction with Fed swap

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank placed $850 million at its dollar auction on Tuesday, the bank said, part of an effort to boost liquidity in the national economy.

The placement forms part of a swap scheme that was launched in March by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.