Mexico's cenbank chief says capital outflows complicate inflation goal
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Wednesday that large outflows of capital could make more difficult financial market adjustments and keeping a lid on inflation.
Speaking in a podcast organized by Mexican bank Banorte, Diaz de Leon also said that inflation running above the central bank's 3% target rate has limited scope for interest rate cuts.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)
