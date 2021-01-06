Mexico's Cemex up big on expectation of more U.S. infrastructure spending

Adds details, background and quote

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican cement giant Cemex jumped by nearly 10% on Wednesday on investor expectations that more fiscal stimulus spending is likely in the United States, a major market for Mexico's leading cement maker.

Democratic candidates held leads in two key U.S. Senate runoff elections on Tuesday with nearly all votes counted. If the results stand they will likely bolster the infrastructure spending agenda of President-elect Joe Biden, also a Democrat, once he takes office later this month.

The increasing value of Cemex's stock on Wednesday marked the third day of gains for the company, with shares up more than 9% to trade at 11.66 Mexican pesos per share, their highest since late 2018.

"Fiscal stimulus in the United States will help the population, but it will also help in terms of construction and infrastructure projects," said Intercam analyst Alik Garcia.

The jump in value is in line with other global markets, which appeared to cheer the prospect that Biden's fellow Democrats will control the Senate after the vote count is concluded in the two runoff elections in the once-reliably Republican state of Georgia.

In a brief filing to Mexico's stock exchange, Cemex said it did not know what had caused the value of its shares to jump.

While Cemex operates in dozens of countries, the United States is among its top markets.

During the first nine months of last year, Cemex's U.S. sales reached nearly $3 billion, about a third of its total revenue.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Abraham Gonzalez and Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.