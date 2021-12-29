US Markets

Mexico's Cemex to sell Costa Rica, El Salvador operations for $335 million

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexican cement giant Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said Wednesday it reached a deal with Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. for the sale of its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador.

The transaction, which includes multiple facilities, is for a total of $335 million, Cemex said in a statement.

