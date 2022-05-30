Mexico's Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel
MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said on Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions.
The plant in Rugby, in England's West Midlands region, is Cemex's first to fully operate on Climafuel, a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said.
