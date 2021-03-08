Mexico's Cemex says to boost operations in Dominican Republic

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday it planned to expand operations in the Dominican Republic by recommissioning one of the production lines at its plant in San Pedro de Macoris, which could boost production capacity by 33% in the country.

That would strengthen the cement industry's self-sufficiency and Cemex Dominicana's position to serve the construction sector in the Caribbean, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

