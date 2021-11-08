Mexico's Cemex says closed $3.25 billion syndicated credit agreement

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said Monday it successfully closed a new $3.25 billion syndicated credit agreement and used the proceeds to fully repay its previous facilities agreement.

The new credit agreement consists of a $1.5 billion five-year amortizing term loans and a $1.75 billion five-year committed revolving credit facility, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.