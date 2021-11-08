US Markets

Mexico's Cemex says closed $3.25 billion syndicated credit agreement

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said Monday it successfully closed a new $3.25 billion syndicated credit agreement and used the proceeds to fully repay its previous facilities agreement.

The new credit agreement consists of a $1.5 billion five-year amortizing term loans and a $1.75 billion five-year committed revolving credit facility, the company said in a statement.

