Mexico's Cemex reports bigger quarterly loss

Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Wednesday reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by sales declines in all its markets, except the United States.

Net loss increased to $238 million in the fourth quarter, from $37 million a year earlier, while total net sales were flat at $3.3 billion.

