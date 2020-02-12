Mexico's Cemex reports bigger quarterly loss

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV CMXCPO.MX on Wednesday reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by sales declines in all its markets, except the United States.

Net loss increased to $238 million in the fourth quarter, from $37 million a year earlier, while total net sales were flat at $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

