News & Insights

Banking

Mexico's Cemex recovers investment-grade rating from S&P

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

March 13, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail from statement, context

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Debt issued by Mexican cementmaker Cemex was upgraded to "BBB-" by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, pushing the firm one notch into investment-grade territory after more than a decade of languishing in the agency's speculative grade, or junk, status.

The credit ratings agency emphasized in a statement that Cemex's business strategy provides "headroom for the company to sustain the investment-grade rating through business cycles."

The upgrade could help lower the global company's borrowing costs going forward.

Cemex has sold assets and trimmed its debt over the years in a bid to recover the coveted credit rating, with executives saying in previous quarters that an improved rating was expected early this year.

S&P added that Cemex's priorities for this year and next should include boosting core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), through margin expansion and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.