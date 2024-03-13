Mexico's Cemex recovers investment-grade rating from S&P

Updates with additional detail from statement, context

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Debt issued by Mexican cementmaker Cemex was upgraded to "BBB-" by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, pushing the firm one notch into investment-grade territory after more than a decade of languishing in the agency's speculative grade, or junk, status.

The credit ratings agency emphasized in a statement that Cemex's business strategy provides "headroom for the company to sustain the investment-grade rating through business cycles."

The upgrade could help lower the global company's borrowing costs going forward.

Cemex has sold assets and trimmed its debt over the years in a bid to recover the coveted credit rating, with executives saying in previous quarters that an improved rating was expected early this year.

S&P added that Cemex's priorities for this year and next should include boosting core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), through margin expansion and acquisitions.

