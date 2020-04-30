Mexico's Cemex profit up 8% on higher U.S. cement sales

Adds details from report on sales, credit line

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CMXCPO.MX on Thursday reported about an 8% rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by higher sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Cemex's net income rose to $42 million in the first quarter, from $39 million a year earlier, while total net sales increased 2% to $3.1 billion, the company said.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which operates in more than 50 countries, said it was deferring capital expenditure and cutting a percentage of employees' salaries or allowances for a period of three months to save costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. net sales for the firm during the January to March period rose 13% to total $965 million, while volumes for its domestic gray cement and ready-mix cements grew by 10% and 9%, respectively.

"The strong results of the United States business in the quarter reflect the continuation of the demand momentum experienced in (the) fourth quarter coupled with better weather conditions," Cemex said in a statement.

Earlier in April, the company said that it was targeting $200 million in cost-savings in 2020.

The company said it had tapped $1.12 billion of its revolving credit facility and other credit lines in March in a bid to "strengthen our cash position," and received a nearly $500 million payout from the divestment of a cement plant in the U.S. state of Kentucky.

In Mexico, net sales fell 3% to $685.3 million, while sales also fell in its markets in South America, Central America and the Caribbean as well as Europe.

The cement maker's gross profit in the United States rose by 20% to reach $231 million and increased in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where net sales also rose slightly.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Steve Orlofsky)

