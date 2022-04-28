US Markets

Mexico's Cemex posts 12% jump in net sales

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a 11.7% rise in first-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for its products in the United States and Mexico.

The Mexican company posted quarterly net sales of $3.77 billion, compared with $3.37 billion a year earlier.

Higher demand for homes and a rebound in global manufacturing activity from industries ramping up production aided demand for the company's products.

Cemex, among the largest concrete suppliers globally, reported consolidated net income of $207.8 million, compared with $672.3 million a year earlier.

The company said in February that it would raise cement prices through 2022 as inflationary pressures rise.

