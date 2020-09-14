US Markets

Mexico's Cemex plans $1 billion bond issuance

Contributor
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Monday that it plans to issue $1 billion in 2030 senior notes to raise funds for general operations, including paying off debt.

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said on Monday that it plans to issue $1 billion in 2030 senior notes to raise funds for general operations, including paying off debt.

The bonds will have a coupon of 5.200% and mature in September 2030, the Monterrey-based company, one of the country's largest, said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The offer will close on Sept. 17.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular