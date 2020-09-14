Mexico's Cemex plans $1 billion bond issuance

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said on Monday that it plans to issue $1 billion in 2030 senior notes to raise funds for general operations, including paying off debt.

The bonds will have a coupon of 5.200% and mature in September 2030, the Monterrey-based company, one of the country's largest, said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The offer will close on Sept. 17.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.