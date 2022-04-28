Mexico's Cemex eyes hikes in cement prices to offset energy costs

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is eyeing increases in cement prices in response to a rise in energy costs, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said on Thursday during a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results.

The firm raised cement prices in Mexico 11% in April, and expects more hikes.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

