Mexico's Cemex eyes hikes in cement prices to offset energy costs
MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is eyeing increases in cement prices in response to a rise in energy costs, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said on Thursday during a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results.
The firm raised cement prices in Mexico 11% in April, and expects more hikes.
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)
