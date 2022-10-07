US Markets

Mexico's Cemex closes unsecured 500 mln Euro loan -filing

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said on Friday it has closed an unsecured 500 mln Euro loan with aims to pay another company loan.

In a securities filing, the company said the loan, which has a three year term, was issued as part of its "Green Financing Framework," which is expected to increase the amount of debt linked to the company's sustainable strategy.

