Mexico's Cemex closes unsecured 500 mln Euro loan -filing

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX said on Friday it has closed an unsecured 500 mln Euro loan with aims to pay another company loan.

In a securities filing, the company said the loan, which has a three year term, was issued as part of its "Green Financing Framework," which is expected to increase the amount of debt linked to the company's sustainable strategy.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

