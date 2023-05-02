Mexico's Cemex beats estimates as prices rise, costs soften

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX posted a first quarter net profit of $225.45 million, a 14% rise from the year earlier period as material cost inflation eased and price hikes paid off.

"This quarter marks an important inflection point," Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement on Tuesday, after the company worked to recover earlier margins squeezed by rising expenses.

Revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $4.04 billion, topping the analyst consensus of $3.99 billion despite lower volumes in all of the company's product divisions.

Operating expenses rose slightly to 21.2% of revenue, mainly on higher administrative expenses.

In Mexico, cement volumes dropped as customers switched to cheaper alternatives after Cemex hiked prices for bagged cement, the company said. Local prices for gray cement rose 17% year-over-year, while ready-mix concrete was up 24%.

In the United States, the drop in volume was largely due to inclement weather snarling construction, Cemex added.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7% to $732.67 million, easily beating the $664.74 million consensus.

Cemex's growth investments and "urbanization solutions" segment, which targets sustainable city development, gave a $40 million boost to EBITDA, it said.

The company maintained its projections for the year, while noting that it recognizes "results and market trends could provide upside support".

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

