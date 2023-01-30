Mexico's Cemex acquires 51% of Israel-based SHTANG Recycle

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex acquired 51% of Israel-based SHTANG Recycle LTD, a construction, demolition, and recycling company, according to a statement published Monday.

The acquisition will be integrated into Cemex's recently launched Regenera, a business that provides management, recycling, and waste solutions, the statement said without disclosing the value of the purchase.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

