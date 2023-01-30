US Markets

Mexico's Cemex acquires 51% of Israel-based SHTANG Recycle

January 30, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex acquired 51% of Israel-based SHTANG Recycle LTD, a construction, demolition, and recycling company, according to a statement published Monday.

The acquisition will be integrated into Cemex's recently launched Regenera, a business that provides management, recycling, and waste solutions, the statement said without disclosing the value of the purchase.

