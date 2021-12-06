US Markets
Mexico's capital rolls out first COVID-19 booster shots

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico City officials will begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to residents over the age of 60 on Tuesday, officials said, part of a government plan to roll out booster shots.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last week the third doses would be made available as soon as possible, beginning with elderly people who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The first booster shots in the massive capital of nearly 10 million people will be AstraZeneca doses given to residents of the southern Tlalpan neighborhood, officials told a news conference on Monday.

To be eligible, people must have had an initial two doses six months ago.

The health ministry on Monday reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 and 752 new cases, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 295,312 and total infections to 3,902,015.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler, Robert Birsel)

