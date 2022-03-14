Mexico's Bimbo to suspend sales and new investments in Russia

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Monday it will suspend sales under its Bimbo brand and all new investments in Russia due to the "current international situation".

The company operates one bread factory in Moscow, which employs 362 workers, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange. The workers will continue receiving support from Bimbo BIMBOA.MX, it added.

Russia represented less than 0.5% of the company's net sales in 2021, Bimbo said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

