Mexico's Bimbo to suspend sales and new investments in Russia

Kylie Madry Reuters
Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Monday it will suspend sales under its Bimbo brand and all new investments in Russia due to the "current international situation".

The company operates one bread factory in Moscow, which employs 362 workers, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange. The workers will continue receiving support from Bimbo BIMBOA.MX, it added.

Russia represented less than 0.5% of the company's net sales in 2021, Bimbo said.

