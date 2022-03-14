US Markets

Mexico's Bimbo suspends sales and new investments in Russia

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Monday it has suspended sales under its Bimbo brand in Russia as well as all new investments and advertising in the country due to the "current international situation."

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo BIMBOA.MXsaid on Monday it has suspended sales under its Bimbo brand in Russia as well as all new investments and advertising in the country due to the "current international situation."

In a filing to the Mexican stock exchange, Bimbo made no direct reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but said its decision was made "in line" with the company's values.

The firm operates one bread factory in Moscow, which employs 362 workers, it said. Workers will continue receiving support from Bimbo, it added, without giving details.

The company will keep monitoring the situation in accordance with how circumstances evolve, it said, noting that Russia represented less than 0.5% of Bimbo's net sales in 2021.

Bimbo last month suspended operations at its plant in central Ukraine, while Mexican tortilla maker Gruma also halted operations at a plant in the country after the closure of the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular