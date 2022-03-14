Mexico's Bimbo suspends sales and new investments in Russia

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo BIMBOA.MXsaid on Monday it has suspended sales under its Bimbo brand in Russia as well as all new investments and advertising in the country due to the "current international situation."

In a filing to the Mexican stock exchange, Bimbo made no direct reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but said its decision was made "in line" with the company's values.

The firm operates one bread factory in Moscow, which employs 362 workers, it said. Workers will continue receiving support from Bimbo, it added, without giving details.

The company will keep monitoring the situation in accordance with how circumstances evolve, it said, noting that Russia represented less than 0.5% of Bimbo's net sales in 2021.

Bimbo last month suspended operations at its plant in central Ukraine, while Mexican tortilla maker Gruma also halted operations at a plant in the country after the closure of the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Mark Porter)

