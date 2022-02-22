Mexico's Bimbo sees Q4 net profit rise 66.9%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX on Tuesday posted a 67% increase in fourth quarter net profit.

Bimbo's net profit rose to 4.8 billion pesos ($235 million).

Company revenue totaled 97.4 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, a 14.9% increase from the same period a year before.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.