Mexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes

Adds comments from analysts call

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX on Thursday posted a 51% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter net profit, beating estimates, boosted by strong sales and product price increases to tackle rising inflation.

Grupo Bimbo's earnings stood at 6.06 billion pesos ($301 million) in the July to September period, the company said in a statement, well above the 4.1 billion pesos anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The company increased prices in Europe, Asia and Africa, and said it also adjusted prices in the rest of the regions it operates in.

The firm is eying new price increases for 2023, as the rate of inflation keeps rising, its Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said in a call with analysts to discuss results.

Revenues for the company, which operates some 100 brands, climbed 20% to 102.8 billion pesos, just above the 101.3 billion forecast by analysts, driven by a hike in sales, mainly in Latin America.

"We reached record levels and our volumes continued to grow despite price increases," Servitje said in a statement.

The key drivers were North American sales growing 19% in dollar-terms and Mexico's ability to offset gross margin pressures, Citi analysts said in a note.

Shares are expected to tick up in the market's morning opening, on the back of the results, the analysts added.

"We expect Bimbo likely to outperform on Friday."

The firm's earnings per share stood at 1.37 pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 1.02 pesos.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 15.2%, while margins contracted 60 basis points, mainly due to higher commodity costs and rising inflation.

"The inflationary environment has been very challenging. However, we have been able to navigate it thanks to the resilience of our categories and the high demand for them," Servitje added.

The firm also announced it got authorization from the Mexican government to sell its confectionery business Ricolino, which is set for a $1.3 billion price tag, and said it expects to close the transaction in the coming days.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Christopher Cushing)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

