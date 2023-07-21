Mexico's Banorte to propose extraordinary dividend, revises guidance upwards after Q2 results

Updates with quote from executive, guidance revision

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte will propose an extraordinary dividend to be distributed towards the end of the year and revised its 2023 guidance upwards, following its latest financial results, a company executive said on Friday.

"The dividend will be on top of our policy," Banorte's Chief Executive Officer Jose Marcos Ramirez said, adding it will amount to 15 billion pesos ($876 million).

The bank posted a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit, driven by strong results in its insurance and annuities and trading units, it said on Thursday.

Banorte expects to see its net income for 2023 at between 51.5 billion pesos and 53 billion pesos, up from the 50.5-52.5 billion pesos range previously estimated, according to a presentation.

Forecasts for loan growth in 2023 were also revised on the upside to 10-12%, from 6-8%.

The bank will focus on its organic growth in the upcoming months, and will seek to take advantage of expansion opportunities being brought by nearshoring, the company's CEO said.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

