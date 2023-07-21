News & Insights

Mexico's Banorte to propose extraordinary dividend, following positive results

July 21, 2023 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte will propose an extraordinary dividend to be distributed towards the end of the year, following positive results seen in the second quarter, a company executive said in a call with analysts on Friday.

The bank posted a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit, driven by strong results in its insurance and annuities and trading units, it said on Thursday.

