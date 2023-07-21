Mexico's Banorte to propose extraordinary dividend, following positive results

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte will propose an extraordinary dividend to be distributed towards the end of the year, following positive results seen in the second quarter, a company executive said in a call with analysts on Friday.

The bank posted a 14% increase in its second-quarter net profit, driven by strong results in its insurance and annuities and trading units, it said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.