Mexico's Banorte to present proposal to board, shareholders if Citibanamex bid convenient

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Banorte will present a proposal to its board and shareholders if it decides to go forward with a bid for Citi's Mexico unit, known as Citibanamex, an executive told investors in a call Friday.

Banorte is analyzing a bid for the bank, Banorte Chief Executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel confirmed, but said its priority was with existing operations.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

