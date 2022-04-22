Mexico's Banorte to present proposal to board, shareholders if Citibanamex bid convenient
MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Banorte will present a proposal to its board and shareholders if it decides to go forward with a bid for Citi's Mexico unit, known as Citibanamex, an executive told investors in a call Friday.
Banorte is analyzing a bid for the bank, Banorte Chief Executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel confirmed, but said its priority was with existing operations.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry)
