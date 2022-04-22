US Markets
C

Mexico's Banorte to present proposal to board, shareholders if Citibanamex bid convenient

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Mexico's Banorte will present a proposal to its board and shareholders if it decides to go forward with a bid for Citi's Mexico unit, known as Citibanamex, an executive told investors in a call Friday.

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Banorte will present a proposal to its board and shareholders if it decides to go forward with a bid for Citi's Mexico unit, known as Citibanamex, an executive told investors in a call Friday.

Banorte is analyzing a bid for the bank, Banorte Chief Executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel confirmed, but said its priority was with existing operations.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular