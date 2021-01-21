US Markets

Mexico's Banorte sees profit plummet by a third in 4th quarter

Contributors
assets under administration Reuters
Grupo Financiero Banorte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte reported a 5.97 billion peso ($299 million) net profit for the fourth quarter, down 34% compared to the year-ago period, the bank announced in a statement on Thursday.

By assets under administration, Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTE.MX is the fourth largest bank in the country. ($1 = 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Noe Torrez; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular