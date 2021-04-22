US Markets

Mexico's Banorte sees net profits drop 6.3% in Q1 2021

Noe Torres Reuters
MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX on Thursday reported a 6.3% drop in net profit to 8.54 billion pesos ($418.2 million) for the first quarter of this year when compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, declined 7.1% between January and March this year to 25 billion pesos.

($1 = 20.4200 Mexican pesos end-March)

